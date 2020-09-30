WASHINGTON — Security teams at U.S. spy agencies are constantly scouring employee records for signs of potential compromise: daunting levels of debt, troubling overseas entanglements, hidden streams of income, and a penchant for secrecy or deceit to avoid exposure.
President Donald Trump would check nearly every box of this risk profile based on revelations in The New York Times from his long-secret tax records that former intelligence officials and security experts said raise profound questions about whether he should be trusted to safeguard U.S. secrets and interests.
The records show that Trump has continued to make money off foreign investments and projects while in office, that foreign officials have spent lavishly at his Washington hotel and other properties, and that despite this revenue he is hundreds of millions of dollars in debt with massive payments coming due.
"From a national security perspective, that's just an outrageous vulnerability," said Larry Pfeiffer, who served as chief of staff at the CIA. Pfeiffer, who now serves as director of the Hayden Center for Intelligence at George Mason University, said that if he had faced even a fraction of Trump's financial burden, "there is no question my clearances would be pulled."
The disclosures show that Trump's position is more precarious than he has led the public to believe, and he faces the need for a substantial infusion of cash in the coming years to avert potential financial crisis.
'This is a national security question'
As a result, officials and experts said Trump has made himself vulnerable to manipulation by foreign governments aware of his predicament, and put himself in a position in which his financial interests and the nation's priorities could be in conflict.
The revelations add to long-standing suspicions about Trump's approach to foreign policy and seeming deference to leaders of countries where he has either pursued real estate projects or could do so after leaving office.
The list includes the Philippines, Russia and Turkey, where Trump has sought to construct office towers bearing his name or made millions of dollars from licensing deals and other ventures.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused Trump of putting the country's security in jeopardy. "This president appears to have over $400 million debt," Pelosi said in an NBC television interview. "To whom? Different countries? What is the leverage they have?"
"For me," she said, "this is a national security question."