PARIS - French protesters opposed to pandemic restrictions temporarily blocked parts of the Champs-Élysées on Saturday, disrupting traffic on the capital's most recognizable street, and marking the first major European emulation of Canada's anti-government and anti-vaccine mandate movement.
Usually busy with thousands of tourists and locals on a Saturday afternoon, the central Parisian luxury shopping street was the scene of at times tense confrontations. Officers fired tear gas to disperse protesters. Demonstrators responded by honking from camper vans and cars, as pedestrians sought refuge in nearby restaurants.
By the evening, authorities appeared to have gained more control of the situation, and many vehicles had been towed away, but skirmishes between officers and protesters continued.
The protesters had made it into central Paris despite an order banning them from entering the capital. French authorities, who had deployed over 7,000 police officers to stop the convoys, warned that violators could face two years in prison, a fine of more than $5,000 and a suspended driver's license.
Before protesters breached defenses around the Champs-Élysées, authorities said earlier on Saturday that they had prevented 500 vehicles from entering the capital, and penalized hundreds of people.
Similar convoys were also headed to other European cities on Saturday, emulating Canadian truck drivers opposed to cross-border vaccine requirements that first descended on Ottawa two weeks ago. In the Netherlands, traffic came to a standstill in parts of The Hague, as protesters reached the seat of the Dutch government in the city. Officials in the Belgian capital of Brussels were still bracing for convoys that may arrive there on Monday, despite an entry ban.
In France, Saturday's disruptions marked a possible resurgence of last year's wave of anti-health pass protests that at one point drew hundreds of thousands every week. Then and now, protesters' anger has been directed against President Emmanuel Macron, who was among the first leaders to impose a far-reaching health pass for the general population and vaccine mandates for certain professions.
The protests last year united a wide range of demonstrators, including activists from the far-left who worried about government restrictions on their freedoms and far-right conspiracy theorists, before their numbers eventually dwindled.
France first imposed a health pass - documenting vaccination, recovery from covid or a recent negative test - last summer. The pass allowed access to numerous venues, including museums, restaurants and trains and was meant to prevent another lockdown.
But in a less widely approved step, Macron's government tightened the rules further last month, removing the possibility of gaining access with only a negative test, which effectively banned unvaccinated people from those venues.
Around 80% of the country is fully vaccinated and a majority of the French still supports the vaccine pass.