Jean-Jacques Savin, a 75-year-old French adventurer who was attempting to row across the Atlantic Ocean solo, has disappeared after sending distress signals last week, authorities said Sunday.
The Portuguese coast guard found Savin's boat, a specially built capsule, overturned near the Azores, the Portuguese archipelago, on Friday.
Savin's team had posted a statement on Facebook early Sunday saying he had been found dead in the boat. But later Sunday, the Portuguese Navy said no body had been found, and his team posted a message from his daughter saying she had been informed that he had not been recovered.
Savin activated distress beacons Thursday night into Friday morning, his team said. Manon Savin, his daughter, said the beacons signaled a situation of "great difficulty," and French, Portuguese and American officials were immediately alerted.
Portuguese authorities launched a search and rescue operation late Thursday, the Portuguese Navy said in a news release. Eleven merchant ships, three Portuguese aircraft and a Portuguese naval ship joined the effort.
The crew of the first ship to spot the vessel said it also saw a man, but when it approached, did not find Savin, the Navy said. One of the merchant ships found a waterproof bag with the missing person's identification documents.
In his last Facebook post before sending the distress signals, Savin said his solar power device, used to charge the machine that desalinated his drinking water, was not working, forcing him to use a manual device that "costs me physical energy."