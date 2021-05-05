G7 ministers meet in person in London for the first time in 2 years

G7: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, attends a press conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab following their bilateral meeting in London on May 3, 2021, during the G7 foreign ministers meeting. Britain this week hosts the first face-to-face meeting of G7 foreign ministers in two years, joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as world powers tackle pandemic recovery plus growing tensions with Russia and China. Ben Stansall/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service