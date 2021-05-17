Gaza rockets, Israeli airstrikes, violent clashes put region on edge

VIOLENT CLASHES: A thick column of smoke rises from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 15, 2021. Israeli air strikes pounded the Gaza Strip, killing 10 members of an extended family and demolishing a key media building, while Palestinian militants launched rockets in return amid violence in the West Bank. Israel's air force targeted the 13-floor Jala Tower housing Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and the Associated Press news agency. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Zuma Press/Tribune News Service