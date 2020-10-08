BERLIN — There are more than 370 suspected cases of right-wing extremism in Germany's police and security agencies, according to a government study released Tuesday. But experts said it papers over the true depth of the problem.
The report from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, or BfV, Germany's domestic security agency, surveyed police forces in the country's 16 federal states for cases in which officers have been suspected of having far-right links over the last three years. State security agencies reported 319 suspected cases, and federal agencies reported 58, the report said.
The disclosure follows a string of far-right scandals that have embroiled Germany's security forces, from right-wing chat groups sharing neo-Nazi content to a group of extremist doomsday preppers who hoarded ammunition ahead of "Day X." Barely a week has passed without new revelations.
Last week, Berlin police said they were investigating 25 officers for being part of a chat group that shared racist jokes and far-right discussion, while the BfV said three of its employees responsible for monitoring far-right chat groups were being investigated for participating in them.
That followed the suspension of 29 officers in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia last month for sharing extremist images, including pictures of Adolf Hitler. Two weeks ago, the head of Germany's military intelligence was forced to resign after an entire unit of the country's special forces was dissolved because of far-right links.
The slew of incidents has made it difficult for German authorities to continue dismissing the problem as "individual cases," and pressure has mounted on the Interior Ministry to address the issue head on.
But in presenting the report Tuesday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that while the cases already under investigation need closer examination, he would not put the other "99%" of employees of the country's security agencies under suspicion. He has fiercely pushed back against calls for an independent study to examine police racism – calls that have grown alongside the proliferating scandals and the global Black Lives Matter movement.
'They have to face the music'
Joachim Kersten, senior research professor at the Criminology Department of the German Police University, said the report marks a step in the right direction but that more needs to be done, with Tuesday's report essentially a roundup of known cases.
"They have to face the music, and unfortunately the music is a Nazi melody," he said. Germany has not addressed the issue because of a "kind of pathological shame," he added. "If shame just leads to covering up things and denying and looking the other way, it creates this kind of problem."