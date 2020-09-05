MOSCOW - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent similar to Novichok, the German government said Wednesday, citing "unequivocal" evidence of the presence of the toxin.
Novichok, a class of chemical weapons developed by the former Soviet Union and Russia, was used to poison former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018. Western intelligence blamed Russian agents for that poisoning.
"Now it is evident: Navalny is a victim of a crime. He was supposed to be silenced," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a news conference Wednesday, adding that she condemned the incident in the "strongest possible terms."
"The world is expecting answers," Merkel said. "The crime against Alexei Navalny is a crime against the basic values and basic rights that we stand for."
Navalny, the most fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a flight to Moscow from Tomsk in Siberia on Aug. 20, and aides said they were sure that he had been poisoned. He was rushed to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane was diverted.
Navalny was flown to Charité hospital in Berlin two days later, with his family and aides accusing Russian doctors of blocking his transfer for 48 hours. He remains at Charité in a medically induced coma.
German doctors announced Aug. 24 that he showed symptoms of poisoning with a cholinesterase inhibitor, a class of chemical agents that includes Novichok and other nerve agents. But Merkel said Wednesday that a German military hospital had found "unequivocal" evidence of a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group.
The revelation is likely to increase tensions between Russia and the West. Merkel's government has long been under pressure from the Trump administration and some members of her own party to take a harder line against Moscow. Germany said it is seeking a united Europe-wide response to the poisoning.
British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said he was "deeply concerned" that Navalny was "poisoned by Novichok, a nerve agent used with lethal effect" in Britain.