Germany warns rising infection rates could reignite virus spread

German officials are stepping up calls for people to stick to containment efforts after an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm in Bavaria provided the latest warning that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.
"Rising infection numbers are reason for concern," Helge Braun, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, told reporters in Berlin following consultations with state leaders.
Germany is closing in on an agreement to make testing, rather than self-isolation, mandatory for travelers returning from high-risk areas as Europe's biggest economy seeks to limit the number of infections being brought back from vacation. A higher infection rate during summer makes a renewed spike during the fall more likely, Braun said.
In the Bavarian town of Mamming, authorities are increasing testing after more than 170 out of about 500 workers at a local farm were found to be positive for the virus. Most of the people are migrants from Romania, and the facility was put under mandatory quarantine behind a metal fence.
Bavarian premier: 'We must be careful'
"We must be careful that the many, many isolated cases in Germany don't turn into a slight, creeping second wave," Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder said Monday at a news conference in Munich, warning people to stick to hygiene and social-distancing rules. "We cannot completely prevent coronavirus, but our goal must be to identify outbreaks in time."
More than 60% of recent new cases are in Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wuerttemberg, the Robert Koch Institute said in its latest virus report published late Sunday. The gauge of the disease's spread was at 1.22 Sunday, down slightly from 1.24 the previous day. Anything above 1.0 means that infections are rising.
Germany has been widely praised for its swift reaction to the virus, but officials remain on high alert for a renewed outbreak.
There have been 206,667 infections in the European Union's most populous nation, compared with more than 270,000 in Spain and almost 250,000 in Italy, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.