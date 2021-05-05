Global effort to save dwindling ocean fish faces moment of truth

After 20 years of negotiations, the World Trade Organization is accelerating an effort to end $22 billion in government subsidies that prop up fishing industries-a key driver of plummeting fish stocks all over the world.
Currently, some 34% of global fish populations are overexploited, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. In the least developed countries, fish make up over 25% of protein consumption; in coastal communities, it can be up to 80%. Yet, the wealthiest countries subsidize industrial fleets that outcompete small-scale fishermen in poorer nations.
Unless something is done, environmentalists warn that the pace of overfishing threatens an unprecedented global hunger crisis and ecological disaster.
This year, new WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist who is both the first woman and African to hold the position, made the issue her top priority-with a conference set for July that could help seal an international accord. Isabel Jarrett, manager of the Reducing Harmful Fisheries Subsidies program at The Pew Charitable Trusts, said of the negotiations: "We are closer than ever before to an agreement."
But bids by several nations for exemptions and loopholes could jeopardize its effectiveness at a critical moment for the planet's oceans.
Nations intent on protecting food access and local economies have been pouring money into fishing for decades, encouraging the continued depletion of resources by enabling struggling fisheries to expand.
In the 1970s, only 10% of the world's known fish resources were overfished, a figure that has since more than tripled. Nevertheless, the industry continues to catch the same amount of fish as it did decades ago: The global marine catch has been about 81 million tons a year since the 1990s.
Much of that is driven by subsidies.
Ironically, reducing fishing pressure will allow stocks to rebound, improving global food security-a critical consideration given the global population has climbed by more than 2.4 billion since 1990. If governments ended subsidies, more than 35 million metric tons of fish-or 12.5% of all the fish in the sea-could be restored by 2050, according to researchers.
"In the short term, providing funds to build a new boat or to reduce the cost of fuel seems positive, but it is simply encouraging fishers to overfish," said Jarrett. "There will likely be some short-term pain in some places, but an agreement will enable us to have long-term sustainability of fish stocks."
National efforts to protect fishing industries by encouraging boatbuilding stretch back to the 1950s, said Andrés Cisneros-Montemayor, a resource economist at the University of British Columbia. These days, the top five biggest providers of subsidies are China, the U.S., the European Union, Japan and South Korea-which combine to dole out more than 50% of fisheries subsidies.
"We totally overbuilt our capacity to fish. There was still the idea that the oceans were somehow inexhaustible," Cisneros-Montemayor said of early efforts to encourage fishing. "Now, subsidies are required to maintain a profit in (many) fishing communities." Without subsidies, as much as 54% of ocean fish stocks wouldn't be profitable, according to one 2018 study.
Retailers seeking to mollify environmentally conscious consumers are pushing for an end to subsidies as well. Walmart, for example, has set a goal of having all fresh and frozen fish it sells certified by the Marine Stewardship Council, a group which promotes sustainable fishing. "There are too many boats and not enough fish," said Sarah Thorn, senior director of global government affairs at Walmart. "It's frustrating for us that governments using subsidies undermine the work we are doing."