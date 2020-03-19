Global powers unleash trillions of dollars to stem spiraling crisis

WASHINGTON/LONDON — The world's richest nations prepared more costly measures on Tuesday to combat the global fallout of the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people, triggered social restrictions unseen since World War Two and sent economies spinning toward recession.
With the highly contagious respiratory disease that originated in China racing across the world to infect more than 196,000 people so far, governments on every continent have implemented draconian containment measures from halting travel to stopping sporting events and religious gatherings.
While the main aim is to avoid deaths – currently at over 7,800 – global powers were also focusing on how to limit the inevitably devastating economic impact.
In the world's biggest economy, President Donald Trump's administration has proposed pumping $1 trillion into the market. Trump wants to send cash to Americans within two weeks as the country's death toll approached 100 and more testing sent the number of coronavirus cases to over 5,700.
Britain, which has told people to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants, cinemas and theaters, unveiled a 330 billion pounds ($400 billion) rescue package for businesses threatened with collapse.
Budget forecasters said the scale of borrowing needed might resemble the vast amount of debt taken on during the 1939-1945 war against Nazi Germany.
"Now is not a time to be squeamish about public sector debt," Robert Chote, head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, which provides independent analysis of the UK's public finances, told lawmakers.
France is to pump 45 billion euros ($50 billion) of crisis measures into its economy to help companies and workers, with output expected to contract 1% this year.
The European Union eased its rules to allow companies to receive state grants up to 500,000 euros ($551,000) or guarantees on bank loans to ensure liquidity.
But even with the promised cash splurges, world stock markets and oil prices were unable to shake off their coronavirus nightmare after Wall Street on Monday saw its worst rout since the Black Monday crash of 1987.
The Philippines was the first country to close markets, while Europe – now the epicenter of the pandemic – saw airline and travel stocks plunge another 7%.
With various central banks around the world having cut interest rates to try and help beleaguered economies, investors fret that the banks may have used up their policy ammunition early with far longer to go before the global health crisis is curbed.
A global recession beckons, with parallels to the 2008 financial crisis, economists say, though many predict a quick bounce-back once the outbreak clears.