Greece mourns victims of train crash

CRASH: An aerial drone photograph taken Wednesday, March 1, 2023, shows emergency crews searching wreckage after a train accident in the Tempi Valley near Larissa, Greece. At least 32 people were killed and another 85 injured after a collision between two trains caused a derailment near the Greek city of Larissa late at night on Feb. 28, 2023, authorities said. Vasilis Ververiidis/AFP/Getty Images