Haiti verges on anarchy amid fuel hike, power grab: ‘They want us to hit rock bottom’

ABINADER: In this photo from Aug. 6, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader speaks after arriving at CATAM airport ahead of the presidential inauguration of Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia. On Thursday, Abinader called on the OAS to do more to help quell the violence in neighboring Haiti and to privately press the Biden administration to take bolder action. Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images/Tribune News Service