He filmed corpses of coronavirus victims in China. Then the police broke into his home

INFORMATION: In this file photo, Chinese paramilitary policemen wearing face masks for prevention of the new coronavirus and pneumonia prepare for a patrol at Nanning Wuxu International Airport in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on February 1st, 2020. Fang Bin, a Chinese man, was taken to a police station after officers broke into his home and confiscated his electronic devices that he used to film coronavirus victims. (Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images/TNS)