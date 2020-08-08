Hiroshima mayor calls for unity against nuclear weapons, virus

HIROSHIMA, Japan - Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui on Thursday called for unity in the battle against nuclear weapons and the novel coronavirus at a memorial ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.
About 800 people attended the ceremony, which started at 8 a.m. in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the city. Participants mourned the victims and renewed a pledge that the horror of nuclear weapons should never be repeated.
In his peace declaration, Matsui described nuclear weapons and the novel coronavirus as a "threat to human beings." He said, "Civil society must reject self-centered nationalism, and unite against all threats."
As part of efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, entry to the venue was limited only to invited people from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The city reduced the number of invitees, which usually reaches about 11,000 every year through atomic bomb survivor groups and other organizations. Seats for general attendants were not set up, and the seats that were put out were positioned 2 meters apart on each side.
In addition to atomic bomb survivors and representatives of bereaved families, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and representatives from the Delegation of the European Union to Japan and 83 countries, including such nuclear states as the United States and Russia, also attended the ceremony.
The number of representatives of bereaved families was a record low of 23 from 23 prefectures.
At 8:15 a.m., the time the atomic bomb was dropped, representatives of victims' families sounded the peace bell, followed by a minute of silence.
"Rumor at the time had it that 'nothing will grow here for 75 years.' And yet, Hiroshima recovered, becoming a symbol of peace," Matsui said in his declaration.
Matsui stressed unity against threats to humanity and avoiding the reoccurrence of such a tragedy. "No country can live in peace alone. The world is connected," he said, quoting Sadako Ogata, who served as U.N. high commissioner for refugees and died at the age of 92 last year.
He also referred to the July ruling by the Hiroshima District Court regarding exposure to so-called black rain, which recognized people outside the designated area at the time of the bombing as hibakusha sufferers of the bombing.
Matsui called on the central government to provide generous assistance for the survivors, saying, "I demand the political decision to expand the 'black rain' areas."
The names of 4,943 victims whose deaths were confirmed in the past year were added to the list of deceased at the cenotaph for the atomic bomb victims. This brought the total number registered at the cenotaph to 324,129.