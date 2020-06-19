TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — President Juan Orlando Hernández has tested positive for the coronavirus but says he is suffering only mild symptoms and would continue in his job.
"Because of my work, I haven't been able to stay at home 100%," Hernández said in a televised appearance late Tuesday, explaining how he might have contracted the virus. "Now I will do my work through virtual media, through telework."
He said that doctors had advised him to rest and that he would continue to be medically evaluated. He planned to isolate himself but continue running the government, he said in a statement.
Hernández is just over two years into his second term as president. His government imposed a strict nationwide curfew in mid-March to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, but started reopening the battered economy a week ago.
The Central American nation of 9 million people has reported 9,656 cases of coronavirus and 330 deaths, according to a database maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
The president said his wife, Ana García, and two of his aides have also tested positive for the virus.