France has been gripped by a national crisis as unrest spreads in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old by a police officer. French President Emmanuel Macron cut short a trip to Brussels on Friday to convene an emergency cabinet meeting.
Protests and riots have spread from Paris to other French cities, with much of the anger directed at not only the police but at Macron and other members of the political elite. In nightly demonstrations since the killing on Tuesday, protesters, predominantly young, have clashed with police in running street battles, looting and setting cars on fire along the way. At least 249 police officers have been injured, according to official reports. Police have detained at least 800 protesters.
Macron and other ministers have come out to condemn the police officer who shot the 17-year-old. The teenager has been identified only as Nahel M. He is believed to be of Algerian and Moroccan descent. But Macron has also castigated the protesters as unruly teenagers, blaming video games and asking parents to keep their teenagers at home. The government has deployed some 40,000 police officers across the country, suspended public transportation and announced curfews in a bid to restore order.
What sparked the protests in France?
Around 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, a police officer fatally shot Nahel in the chest after he was stopped during a traffic check in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. Videos apparently captured at the scene, which went viral in France, show a yellow Mercedes driving away from the officers who had tried to stop it, as an officer fires a single shot through the windshield. In other footage, the car can be seen to have crashed and onlookers say the driver is dead.
What led to the traffic check Tuesday?
It is not fully clear why Nahel was stopped. An account from Pascal Prache, the regional public prosecutor, suggested that officers had tried to get the driver to pull over for a police check earlier, but that he had sped away before they caught up with him at an intersection.
The reported Algerian and Moroccan descent of Nahel sparked allegations of systemic racism in law enforcement. Lawyers for his family have told journalists that he had been stopped by police as many as five times since 2021. In the video, one officer can be heard saying "in your head." Lawyers for his family have said the officer is saying, "I'm going to put a bullet in your head."
Under a law enacted in 2017 in response to terrorist attacks in France, police officers are allowed to fire upon a vehicle when the drivers "do not obey the order to stop and whose occupants are likely to perpetrate" attacks "on their life or physical integrity or those of others."
Where have protests spread in France?
The protests began in Paris on Tuesday evening, but have spread swiftly across the country to other major cities, including Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse. Photographs taken in Nanterre on Thursday show burning cars and fireworks thrown at police officers, who responded with arrests and tear gas.
The French Interior Ministry said it had arrested or detained more than 800 people. Cities around the country had suspended public transportation and announced curfews. Despite the violence, some of the protests have unfolded peacefully. Thousands of people marched in Paris in memory of Nahel on Tuesday, where his mother spoke to the crowd, wearing a white "Justice for Nahel" shirt.
How has the government responded?
"Violence against police stations, schools, town halls, against the Republic, is unjustifiable," Macron said in a tweet Friday. Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne told journalists that the government would consider "all options" to end the chaos.
Macron and other French officials moved quickly to condemn the shooting, even though the investigation is ongoing. The president initially described it as "inexplicable and inexcusable," telling journalists during a visit to Marseille on Tuesday that "nothing can justify the death of a young person." The shooting "was manifestly not in line with the rules of engagement for police," Borne told Parliament.
Officials have taken a harder line on protesters, criticizing parents and social media for allowing the violence to spread. The police officer who fired the shot that killed Nahel is under formal investigation, the equivalent to being charged, for voluntary manslaughter, and is being held in preventive custody. His lawyer told French media he admits firing the shot, but said he was aiming for the driver's leg before he was knocked off target.
Has France ever seen anything like this?
France is known for large militant protests, including recent mass demonstrations against plans by Macron to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Experts have said entrenched traditions of protest harks back to the 1789 French Revolution. But protests about police violence in France are distinct. The most notable such protests before this week occurred in 2005, when teenagers Zyed Benna and Bouna Traore were fatally electrocuted while hiding from police in the eastern Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois.
Those deaths sparked three weeks of protests and a national state of emergency, with many of those demonstration residents of low-income suburbs, known as banlieues in France, where many residents faced limited economic options and police scrutiny. The police crackdown on protests over the retirement age earlier this year led to calls for accountability and investigations into excessive use of force.
What comes next in the aftermath?
The funeral of Nahel will be held Saturday, so many parts of France are bracing for more protests and clashes. Bus and tram services were to be halted nationwide at 9 p.m. local time on Friday, according to the French Interior Ministry, while Borne said additional police officers would be called up and cleared to use armored vehicles.