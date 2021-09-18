In Osaka, a pachinko parlor is used as venue for vaccination

OSAKA – Pachinko parlor Freedom in Kita Ward, Osaka, was used as a COVID-19 vaccination site on Monday for its employees, members of the shopping street association and local residents.
The effort, conducted near the Tenjinbashi-suji shopping street, was organized by pachinko parlor operator Avance Co. The nearby Kano General Hospital dispatched medical workers to administer the vaccine to 1,500 people. Shots were given while people were seated in front of pachinko machines.
A second round of vaccinations is slated to be held in October. An Avance spokesperson said, "We are glad that our pachinko parlor can help and contribute to the community."