India 1st to land near moon south pole after Russia fails

INDIAN MOON LANDING: People wave Indian national flags as they celebrate the successful lunar landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon, in New Delhi on Aug. 23, 2023. India became the first nation to successfully land a craft on the Moon's south pole Aug. 23, 2023, the latest milestone in a renewed push for lunar exploration that has drawn in both the world's top space powers and new players. Arun Sankar/AFP