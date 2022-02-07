Iran tepidly welcomes US sanctions relief

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran reacted cautiously on Saturday to the announcement that the United States had restored a sanctions waiver allowing countries to cooperate with Iran on civil nuclear projects.
Washington's move came ahead of a crucial phase of talks to restore the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran. It reverses a decision made by the Trump administration and is intended to facilitate "technical discussions" with international partners, a senior State Department official said.
The indirect discussions between the U.S. and Iran began in Vienna in April, then broke off for about five months after the election of a new hardline government in Tehran. They resumed in November, but progress has been hard to come by, according to the sides.
"This can be interpreted as a sign of goodwill, but the Americans must show this in practice and not just on paper," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.
He said Tehran needed to see tangible results and that the U.S. should ease up in other economic areas as well, according to the ISNA news agency.
Germany, France and Britain, known collectively as the E3, have been mediating, together with Russia and China, between Iran and the U.S. to try to rescue the 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran.
The talks are aimed at reaching an agreement on restricting Tehran's nuclear program in return for a lifting of U.S. sanctions. The end goal is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
The negotiations were interrupted once again at the end of January so that diplomats could travel to their capitals for consultations.
A potentially crucial meeting of negotiators is now expected in Vienna.
The sanctions relief is intended to encourage Iran to comply with the agreement again. Friday's move lifts sanctions against other countries and international companies linked to Iran's civilian nuclear activities.
However it was not a signal that an agreement on the implementation of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was about to be reached, the State Department official said, nor is it "a concession to Iran."
Under former U.S. President Donald Trump, Washington backed out of the deal in 2018 and imposed economic sanctions, after which Tehran began producing near-weapons-grade uranium.