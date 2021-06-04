Iran's largest navy warship sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman after catching fire.
A blaze broke out on the 679-foot Kharg around 2:25 a.m. in Iranian waters, and it sank off the port of Jask, close to the Strait of Hormuz, after firefighting efforts that lasted nearly a day, Iran's semiofficial Fars News reported. The aging vessel, built by Britain in 1977 and part of Iran's maritime fleet since 1984, had been used for training exercises and to resupply ships at sea, according to Iranian state media.
Around 400 troops were aboard the 33,000-ton ship at the time of the fire, and some 20 were injured, according to Iranian state media.
The incident came at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, along with its western allies, and as the U.S. and Iran negotiate over nuclear activity and sanctions. Recent years have seen a series of mysterious explosions on commercial vessels in the area.
A spokesperson for Iran's Navy told Fars News that the cause of the incident remained under investigation. Iranian authorities have so far offered no official explanation.
"A 20-hour effort to extinguish the fire by the ship's damage control team, which were joined by firefighting crews as well as military and civilian forces from other nearby vessels, failed to save Kharg," the spokesperson said.
IRNA said the ship returned to use three years ago following five years of repairs, which included improvements to its boiler system. The news agency cited a navy officer saying that Wednesday's fire began in the engine room.
Much of Iran's major military equipment was acquired before its 1979 revolution, after which Western arms embargoes made it more difficult for the country to upgrade and repair its arsenal. Fatal military accidents are consequently not uncommon. Just on Tuesday, an aging Iranian F-5 fighter aircraft malfunctioned while parked in a hangar, killing two pilots mistakenly ejected, the Associated Press reported.
Another recent naval accident proved fatal when in 2020 a missile mistakenly struck a vessel near Jask during a military accident, killing 19 soldiers.
Iran's military recently introduced a commercial vessel, the Makran, which is slightly larger than the Kharg, to serve a similar function as the now-sunken ship.
Since 2019, a series of explosions has been reported on ships in the Gulf of Oman, with Israel and Iran each exchanging blame for the apparent attacks.
President Joe Biden's election has raised expectations of Iran and the United States reaching an agreement to return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.
The European Union on Wednesday said that some of the parties involved in the indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Vienna aimed at reaching such a deal would be meeting to conclude this latest round of talks.