JERUSALEM — President Reuven Rivlin said Sunday that he would give former military chief of staff Benny Gantz the first chance at forming the next Israeli government, two weeks after a third general election in less than a year produced no clear winner, continuing the country's political paralysis.
But Gantz, who was unable to form a government after the previous vote in September, still has a mammoth task ahead of him in securing support from unlikely and ideologically opposing parties who might or might not agree to serve in a coalition. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been similarly unable to form a government.
Israel's political stalemate has been exacerbated in recent weeks by the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, Israel increased nationwide emergency measures it hoped would slow the spread of the virus, including shuttering schools, universities and all places of entertainment. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Israel currently stands at 213, with no fatalities.
Immediately after the March 2 vote, it appeared that Netanyahu's ruling Likud party had gained the edge over Gantz's Blue and White alliance, securing 36 seats in Israel's 120-seat parliament, the Knesset, to become the largest faction. Four smaller, right-wing, religious parties immediately threw their support behind Netanyahu, giving him a secure bloc of 58 seats.
But Gantz, whose party won 33 seats, appeared to have forged alliances in recent days with two unlikely partners: the Joint List of Arab-majority parties, which gained 15 seats, and the right-wing nationalistic secular party headed by Avigdor Liberman, which won seven. The factions have wildly incompatible ideologies, but they share the goal of ousting Netanyahu and ushering in new leadership in Israel.
Both parties recommended to the president on Sunday that Gantz become the next prime minister. With the support of six members of the left-wing Labor-Meretz faction (one member decided to abstain), he had 61 votes, a narrow majority that left Rivlin with no choice but to hand him the mandate to form a government.
But it was far from certain that Gantz would succeed this time. Though Gantz needs only a simple majority, no Arab-majority party since Israel's creation in 1948 has been invited or willing to join a government.