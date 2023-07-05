Israeli anti-government protests escalate

WEST BANK: Palestinian youths run for cover amid clashes during an Israeli military operation in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank, on July 3, 2023. Israel has stepped up operations in the northern West Bank, home to Jenin city and its adjacent refugee camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups where there has been a spate of attacks on Israelis as well as attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian communities. Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP