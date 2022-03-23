Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny expects to hear a verdict on Tuesday in Russia's latest criminal case against him, in which prosecutors seek to have him sent to a maximum-security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.
Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges that he says were trumped up to gag him as a political opponent of President Vladimir Putin.
His national opposition movement has been labelled "extremist" and shut down, but he has continued to issue messages on social media from prison through his legal team and aides, recently urging Russians to oppose the war in Ukraine.
Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said last week that prosecutors had requested a transfer to a maximum-security jail because they said he had committed crimes in the prison camp.
"Probably it will be further from Moscow and lawyers will have difficulty entering this colony and we will not have access to Alexei," she said on Monday.
"It’s not a question of his freedom, it’s a question of his life ... They are the same people that tried to kill him already ... This is what we are afraid of."