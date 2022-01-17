Jamaica apprehends former Haitian senator in Moise’s assassination

A former Haitian politician described by police as driven by his “fierce will to kill” President Jovenel Moise has been apprehended.
John Joel Joseph, a former Haitian senator and one of several assassination suspects who had remained at large, is being detained in Jamaica after being arrested Friday in rural St. Elizabeth parish.
The Jamaican Constabulary Force Saturday confirmed the arrest to The Miami Herald, and in a late afternoon statement said Joseph and three members of his family were arrested at 8:30 p.m. the previous day at a home by members of the Counter Terrorism & Organized Crime Unit and the St. Elizabeth divisional police.
The Miami Herald has learned that the relatives are his wife and their two children.
“Local investigators have since made contact with the Haitian authorities, who informed them that he is wanted in Haiti as a suspect in the alleged assassination of the Haitian president in 2021,” the statement said.
Jamaican authorities said that investigations and operations into the presence of Joseph, who also travels under the name Joseph Joel John, are ongoing.
Haiti and Jamaica do not have an extradition treaty, which will complicate matters in the coming days as to whether Joseph is sent back to Haiti or transferred to the United States, where a parallel probe into the president’s slaying is ongoing.
This is the second weekend in a row that a wanted suspect in the brazen July 7, 2021, assassination of Moise, 53, has been apprehended.
Last weekend, officials in the Dominican Republic arrested Rodolphe Jaar, a convicted drug-trafficker whose Port-au-Prince residence housed vehicles, weapons and a group of Colombians allegedly involved in the then-upcoming attack.
A former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration informant who double-crossed the agency by tipping off agents to a 420-kilo cocaine load in 2012 while secretly stealing part of the stash, Jaar remains in the Dominican Republic but is wanted by Haiti and the United States.
Joseph, meanwhile, is the second key suspect to be taken into custody in Jamaica, suggesting that he and others may have used a popular “Guns for Ganja” criminal route between Haiti’s southern coast and the country’s English-speaking Caribbean neighbor to escape authorities after months of hiding in Haiti.
In October, retired Colombian sergeant Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios was arrested in Kingston after being tracked there by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents.
He had previously hidden in Haiti for months. He was later taken into custody by Jamaican authorities under an immigration violation, and then ordered deported in late December.
Palacios is currently in U.S. federal custody, after being detained in Panama earlier this month while on his way back to Colombia.
Told that there was a U.S. warrant for his arrest, he voluntarily agreed to travel to Miami, U.S. and Panamanian officials said.
A criminal complaint drafted by the FBI and unsealed on Jan. 4 in federal court accuses Palacios, 43, of conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States, and providing material support resulting in death, knowing that such support would be used to carry out a plot to kill the Haitian president.
The FBI criminal complaint says that about 20 Colombians were involved in the plot, which began as a mission to kidnap and arrest Moise but later changed to killing him, according to statements Palacios provided U.S. federal agents while he was detained in Jamaica.
Moise was at home with his wife and younger children when a hit squad allegedly made up of former Colombian soldiers and accompanied by two Haitian Americans and Haitian National Police officers stormed his Pelerin 5 neighborhood in the hills above Port-au-Prince.
Heavily armed, they gained access inside the private residence and then into the couple’s bedroom, where Moise was shot 12 times and his wife, Martine, was wounded and left for dead. She survived.
Authorities in Haiti initially arrested 44 individuals, including 18 Colombians commandos, three Haitian Americans as well as a prominent businessman and several police officers.
A major manhunt was launched for other alleged key suspects — four of whom have been apprehended outside of Haiti since November.
A 124-page Haitian police investigative report obtained by the Herald shows that Joseph was heavily involved in the planning leading up to the president’s slaying. He “was instrumental in his fierce will to kill the president,” the report says.
Among police allegations is that he was in contact at least 10 times with another suspect, Cineus Francis Alexis, whose cell phone was transmitting from Petionville at 2:04 a.m. on the night of the attack and later in the vicinity of the National Palace.