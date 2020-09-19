TOKYO - Then Defense Minister Taro Kono issued his first ministerial instructions on Monday in relation to the sighting of unidentified flying objects: When Self Defense Force personnel encounter a UFO, they should take as many photographs as possible, and keep records.
"A procedure is needed for UFO sightings, and we should establish one," Kono said, following the release of UFO footage taken by the United States in April.
After the U.S. Defense Department released the footage, the Pentagon announced in August that it had set up a special Navy-led organization to conduct analyses.
Kono's instructions call on SDF personnel in charge of surveillance and intrusions into Japanese airspace "to take all possible measures to ensure that reports are made, to take footage and other records to the extent possible, and to conduct necessary analyses," when they encounter a UFO that could affect the nation's defense and security.
Kono was named minister for administrative and regulatory reform in the new Cabinet under new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.