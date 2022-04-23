Japan expels 8 Russians, including diplomats

Diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Tokyo were among eight Russian nationals who flew out of Haneda Airport on Wednesday, following Japan's request that they leave the country, the Foreign Ministry said.
According to the ministry, the eight comprised diplomats at the embassy and staff members at the office of the Russian trade representative in Japan. Among them were intelligence officers belonging to Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff (GRU), and the Russian foreign intelligence service known as the SVR.
The Foreign Ministry requested on April 8 that these eight people leave the country, as a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where Russian troops are increasingly suspected of killing many civilians.
They left the country by the deadline that the Japanese government had requested.
It is unusual for Japan to demand that multiple staff members leave the country at once, as asking a diplomat to depart a country constitutes a strong protest to the relevant government. According to the Foreign Ministry, the last such request was made in May 2012 to the then Syrian ambassador to Japan, in protest against the killing of civilians in Syria.
The Japanese government is wary that Russia will implement countermeasures, such as expelling diplomats from the Japanese Embassy in Russia. It will prepare for this possibility and make every effort to ensure that the protection of Japanese nationals in Russia is not hindered.
"At this point, there have been no countermeasures from Moscow," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said a press conference on Wednesday. "We will continue to take all possible measures to protect the activities of Japanese residents and companies in Russia," Matsuno stressed.
After the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, the Japanese government was initially cautious about expelling Russian diplomats, due to concerns over retaliation. But according to government officials, it decided to keep in step with Western countries, leaning toward the idea that a strong protest should be made against the killing of civilians, which is a war crime.
The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations provides that a country can expel a foreign diplomat by notifying their country that the diplomat is persona non grata. The Japanese government has applied this provision in only three cases so far, according to the ministry.
However, the eight Russians have not been declared persona non grata.
Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin was not included among the eight.