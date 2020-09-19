Japan prime minister's appointments hint at major reforms

TOKYO - Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has wasted no time in stamping his own imprint on his new administration, and two key appointments suggest major reforms could be on the way.
Suga, who launched his Cabinet on Wednesday after being named prime minister, wants to demolish bureaucratic sectionalism, with the establishment of a new "digital agency" being the centerpiece of this plan.
On Wednesday afternoon, Suga called Takuya Hirai into the Prime Minister's Office and handed him a document outlining his job as the minister for digital reform. "Don't hold back in this task," Suga encouraged Hirai.
Establishing a digital agency is a key policy of the new administration. Hirai, who joined Dentsu Inc. and served as president of Nishinippon Broadcasting Co. before becoming a member of the House of Representatives, is known as one of the foremost experts on information technology within the Liberal Democratic Party. Hirai also has extensive personal connections with start-up business operators.
His advocacy of the necessity for a so-called digital transformation agency, which would promote the wider adoption of digital technologies, apparently caught Suga's eye.
$960 relief for every resident in Japan
In his previous post as chief cabinet secretary, Suga decided on a one-time payment of 100,000 yen – $960 U.S. – for every resident in Japan to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, a spate of problems occurred with applications made using My Number social security and taxation identification cards, which gave Suga a stinging reminder that central government ministries and agencies had been tardy in adopting digital technology.
A proposal is being floated within the government that a digital agency might be set up as an external agency of the Cabinet Office. This agency would combine and centralize the Cabinet Secretariat's Information and Communications Technologies Comprehensive Strategy Office and relevant departments in the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry and the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry.
"This is a mission with no blueprint, so the prime minister told me just to give it everything I've got," Hirai said to reporters after his meeting with Suga.
This agency plan is expected to face strong resistance because the affected ministries will have their budgets and authority cut. Suga has expectations Hirai will smash through any opposition - and he has similar expectations for Taro Kono, who was named minister for administrative and regulatory reform in the new Cabinet.
Kono's career has been dedicated to eradicating wasteful government spending and operations. After being appointed minister in charge of administrative reform by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2015, Kono pushed ahead with a review of administrative works and projects.
While he was defense minister, Kono led the decision to scrap deployment of the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system earlier this year. After his latest appointment, Kono told his close aides he will "eliminate all waste from everything."