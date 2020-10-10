Japan travel warnings for 12 countries and regions, including China and Taiwan, will be lowered starting in November.
Together with this move, the government is also considering relaxing the self-quarantine requests for Japanese nationals returning from these 12 places.
Currently, of the four levels of the Foreign Ministry's Travel Advice and Warning on Infectious Diseases, a Level 3 warning - which urges Japanese nationals to avoid all travel - has been issued for 159 countries and regions.
On Nov. 1, the government is planning to lower the warning to Level 2 - which advises Japanese nationals to avoid nonessential travel - for countries and regions, including China, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia.
It will be the first time for the government to lower the warning level since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.
Many countries, including China, are still not accepting foreign tourists, though lowering the warning to Level 2 is expected to make it easier for people to be transferred from Japan for business purposes and to make long-term business trips.