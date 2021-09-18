TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Wednesday that he plans to make an antibody cocktail treatment available by the end of the month to COVID-19 patients recuperating at home with mild to moderate symptoms.
"I have instructed the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to make the antibody cocktail treatment available for home visits," Suga said while visiting a company that dispatches doctors to patients' homes in Tokyo. "We are working on it now so it can be used at home."
The antibody cocktail, which is administered in a single infusion, mixes two types of antibodies that inhibit the virus from multiplying. It is mainly used for those who are 50 years old or older or have a preexisting condition that puts them at high risk of becoming seriously ill.
So far, about 25,000 patients have received the antibody cocktail at hospitals, temporary medical facilities and accommodation facilities at no cost to them. In overseas clinical trials, it has been confirmed to be effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death by 70% in patients with mild to moderate symptoms.