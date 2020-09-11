Johnson threatens to override Brexit deal

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Wednesday threatened to override elements of the Brexit withdrawal agreement painfully negotiated with the European Union, a move that E.U. leaders charged – and a British minister acknowledged – could breach international law.
The proposed legislation could amount to a negotiating tactic as London and Brussels try to hash out a permanent trade deal, to take effect when an 11-month transition period ends in December. It could also sour Britain's relationship with its closest European allies, just when it needs them most, and increase the chances that the United Kingdom quits the E.U. without a trade deal in place, risking further economic turmoil in the midst of a pandemic.
Senior E.U. leaders blasted the idea.
"Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. "This would break international law and undermines trust."
Other European officials confessed they were unsure how to interpret what was happening.
"You know, the British and Boris Johnson in particular are always in a bluffing strategy. We should remain calm, but we need to be prepared," French Trade Minister Franck Riester told France's BFM Business radio on Wednesday. "Because, in the eventuality of a no-deal, we must be absolutely prepared for the consequences, which will be difficult."
When Brandon Lewis, who serves in Johnson's cabinet as the minister for Northern Ireland, was asked whether the proposed legislation would breach international law, he conceded that it would, in "a very specific and limited way."
The proposed legislation introduced Wednesday in Parliament could unravel protections previously agreed upon by Britain and Europe to safeguard peace in Northern Ireland. The bill would allow Britain to forgo requirements for inspections and paperwork for goods shipped across the Irish Sea from Northern Ireland to other parts of the United Kingdom. It would also allow Britain to set its own rules for providing targeted state aid to economic sectors in Northern Ireland, possibly undermining European demands for "level playing fields."
The issue of how to manage the border between the Republic of Ireland, which will remain in the European Union, and Northern Ireland, which will leave the E.U. along with the rest of the United Kingdom, has been one of the most vexing in the long Brexit saga.