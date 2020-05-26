LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson's push to reopen schools in June, to get kids back in classrooms and free up their parents to jump-start Britain's moribund economy, is running into surprisingly steep resistance.
Parents here are all jitters. Teachers fret it's too soon. And the scientific advisers, charged with predicting what's safe or not, are offering a muddle of conflicting models.
Johnson reaffirmed his plan that primary schools in England should open in a week at a news conference Sunday evening. It's not going well.
The prime minister acknowledged that it might not be possible for all schools. He promised more cleaning of grubby surfaces, more social distancing between first graders, more use of outdoor space, and more virus screening for students and teachers.
But full stop: Johnson's pitch to reopen schools is a major test of the trust placed in his government – one of the most important metrics for unlocking the lockdown.
The British government has been hammered for its shortcomings in deploying widespread and transparent testing and tracing; in safeguarding nursing homes, where deaths have skyrocketed; and in providing protective gloves and masks to front-line medical workers, who during the worst days of epidemic spike were forced to don garbage bags as gowns.
The holiday weekend brought more trouble for Downing Street, as the press revealed that Johnson's top adviser — his spin doctor Dominic Cummings — had breached quarantine rules by taking a 260-mile road trip to his parents' property in north England while he was stricken by coronavirus.
The Cummings affair has generated complaints that there was one rule for the elites and another for the ordinary folk, who don't have country homes to escape to.
On Sunday, Johnson vowed to stand by his man, saying that Cummings "acted responsibly and legally and with integrity and with the overwhelming aim of stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives," when he traveled north to isolate at his parent's home with his sick wife and child.
The prime minister desperately wants Britain to catch up to the rest of Europe and America, to come out of lockdown soon, but slowly.
Johnson was almost killed by the virus, and since his release from intensive care he has stressed caution.