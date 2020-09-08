Johnson warns EU not to expect compromise ahead of trade talks

Boris Johnson will tell the European Union he's prepared to walk away from trade talks rather than compromise on what he regards as a core principle of Brexit, as the feeling grows on both sides that a breakthrough will prove impossible when negotiations resume in London this week.
The British prime minister on Monday will set the Oct. 15 European Council meeting as the deadline for a deal. And he'll say the U.K. is prepared to end the Brexit transition period without one, if necessary, at year-end – a scenario he'll describe as a "good outcome," his office said in an emailed statement.
"There is still an agreement to be had," Johnson will say, pledging that his government will work hard through September and urging the bloc to "rethink" its positions. "But we cannot and will not compromise on the fundamentals of what it means to be an independent country to get it."
A European diplomat, who asked not to be named in line with policy, said informal consultations ahead of this week's talks yielded no shift in positions. A second diplomat said the view in Brussels is that there's a fight between Brexit realists and Brexit ideologues in the British government, and it's uncertain which side will prevail.
Meanwhile a spokesperson confirmed the government is "considering fall-back options" in case it can't resolve "outstanding issues" in the Brexit withdrawal agreement related to Northern Ireland.
The Financial Times reported that a planned internal market bill to ensure smooth trade between the four U.K. nations will override key parts of the withdrawal agreement on state aid and Northern Ireland customs – a move people familiar with the plans told the newspaper will undermine prospects of a trade deal.
The U.K. will revert to trading with its biggest market on terms set by the World Trade Organization if there's no agreement in place by Dec. 31. That means the return of certain tariffs and quotas, as well as extra paperwork for businesses. Though the British government describes that as an "Australia-style" agreement, it's an outcome feared by British businesses who warn of severe disruptions to vital just-in-time supply chains.
Lengthy impasse
On Monday, Johnson will say that in the absence of a deal, the U.K. will be "ready to find sensible accommodations on practical issues," including aviation, haulage, and scientific cooperation, according to his office.
The two sides have been at an impasse for months over state aid and fisheries. The EU is seeking to keep the access its fisherman currently have to U.K. waters to protect jobs and coastal communities, while Britain wants reduced access for EU boats and to make it conditional on regular negotiations.
On state aid, or so-called level playing field regulations, Johnson's government wants the freedom to chart its own course, while the EU is demanding to know what the British government plans to ensure fair competition.
Negotiators have scheduled eight hours of talks on both issues this week, according to an agenda published on Friday.
On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused the bloc of trying to undermine the U.K.'s Brexit decision by keeping it bound to the rules of the EU's single market.