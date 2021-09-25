A federal judge ordered Facebook on Wednesday to turn over data related to accounts it deleted in 2018 that fueled Myanmar's genocidal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, issuing one of the first legal rulings establishing U.S. technology giants' obligations after they remove content on their platforms.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui of Washington, D.C., ruled that once providers permanently take down accounts, federal privacy law does not apply to user information. The sweeping opinion is not binding as precedent and can be appealed, but it could have wide impact on investigators seeking content that has been removed by social media services, such as in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, analysts said.
The nation of Gambia asked a U.S. court in June 2020 to compel Facebook to release records related to accounts set up by Myanmar military leaders, police agencies and others that Facebook shut down two years earlier, seeking evidence of "genocidal intent" in a human rights claim brought by the west African country in international court.
Facebook objected, citing user privacy laws. The judge called that stance "rich with irony" given the company's privacy scandals. The judge also challenged the company "to live up to its words" about the need to remediate its role in Myanmar's violent purge in 2017 of 750,000 Muslim men, women and children in a campaign of rape, murder and razed villages.
"Locking away the requested content would be throwing away the opportunity to understand how disinformation begat genocide," Faruqui wrote. "Failing to do so here would compound the tragedy that has befallen the Rohingya."
Experts said the decision steps up pressure on social media companies and U.S. policy makers to address the viral spread of disinformation on private sites over matters ranging from Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, to the coronavirus pandemic, to what a United Nations mission in Myanmar's case called a "carefully crafted hate campaign" targeting a religious minority. User privacy cannot be invoked as an excuse to withhold data deleted but preserved by a provider, the decision suggested, or to avert a reckoning for events that caused societal harm.
With more than 2 billion users, Facebook has faced a firestorm over the weaponization of its site by bad actors, with a Wall Street Journal investigation reporting last week that employees raised alarms about the company's limited efforts to check misuse it knew about in developing countries, including by human traffickers in the Middle East and Ethiopian armed groups inciting violence. The company has shifted its strategy from public apologies and promises of transparency to aggressively reshaping its image, including pushing pro-Facebook items in its news feed, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.