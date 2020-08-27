MOSCOW — The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed clinical results from Berlin's Charité hospital that indicated prominent Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned, likely with a nerve agent.
Navalny has been comatose since Thursday, when he became suddenly ill during a flight from Siberia to Moscow. Western governments have called for a probe into the incident and Navalny's allies have claimed that President Vladimir Putin's government deliberately targeted Navalny.
Poisoning was used in other recent attacks linked to Russian agents by Western intelligence officials, including use of a nerve agent Novichok in 2018 in London against a former Russian spy and his daughter.
British authorities opened a full-scale probe into the London attacks and Russian diplomats were expelled from Britain and elsewhere in retaliation. With Navalny, Russia is in control of any possible investigation and the Kremlin has already signaled that it rejects assertions that the government had a hand.
'Empty noise'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there are currently no grounds to launch a criminal investigation. He called allegations that Putin bears responsibility for Navalny's fate "empty noise."
"We don't understand why our German colleagues have jumped to conclusions and are using the word 'poisoning.' That was one of the first theories considered by our doctors, but a substance has yet to be identified," Peskov said.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that if Navalny was poisoned, "the United States supports the (European Union's) call for a comprehensive investigation and stands ready to assist in that effort."