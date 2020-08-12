BEIRUT — Lebanon's prime minister announced his government's resignation on Monday, saying a huge explosion that devastated Beirut and triggered public outrage was the result of endemic corruption.
The Aug. 4 detonation at a port warehouse of what authorities said was more than 2,000 tons of ammonium nitrate killed at least 163 people, injured more than 6,000 and destroyed swathes of the Mediterranean capital, compounding months of political and economic meltdown.
"Today we follow the will of the people in their demand to hold accountable those responsible for the disaster that has been in hiding for seven years," Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a speech announcing the resignation.
He blamed the disaster on endemic corruption and said those responsible should be ashamed because their actions had led to a catastrophe "beyond description."
"I said before that corruption is rooted in every lever of the state, but I have discovered that corruption is greater than the state," he said, pointing to a political elite for preventing change and saying his government faced a brick wall on reforms.