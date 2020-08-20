BEIRUT (The Washington Post) — A special tribunal established to deliver justice in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafiq al-Hariri rendered an inconclusive verdict Tuesday that left unanswered the key questions raised by one of the most tumultuous events in Lebanon's recent history.
The panel of judges delivering the verdict implicated members of Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement in the assassination but failed to clearly establish who was ultimately responsible for the massive suicide bombing that killed Harir, along with 21 other people on Beirut's seafront corniche, triggering years of political upheaval.
Salim Jamil Ayyash, one of four Hezbollah members charged with belonging to a cell that committed the attack, was found guilty on all the counts of involvement with which he was charged, including committing an act of terrorism and homicide.
The remaining three defendants – Hassan Habib Merhi, Assad Hassan Sabra and Hussein Hassan Oneissi – were acquitted on the basis of insufficient evidence to connect them to the crime. Thus concluded an 11-year, $970 million investigation into the 15-year-old crime by the United Nations-mandated Special Tribunal for Lebanon, an international court
The men were tried in absentia, and their whereabouts have never been established, including whether they are even still alive.
Perhaps more significantly, the judges ruled that while Hariri's assassination was clearly motivated by political factors – and almost certainly by indications that he was planning to throw his support behind calls for the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon – it was not possible to conclude who ordered his death.