Libya risks losing control of its destiny as fighters and arms flood the country

The Soviet-era cargo plane rose from a frigid Moscow runway and banked south toward Syria, landing at a Russian air base on the coast several hours later.
It ascended again three hours later and crossed the Mediterranean Sea. From its transponder signal, the flight could be traced for most of its path. As it approached Libya, however, the signal was lost.
A plane matching that mystery aircraft was spotted hours later at an airstrip 70 miles east of Benghazi disgorging dozens of "Wagners" and "shabiha," according to a Libyan intelligence operative, using terms for Russian and Syrian mercenaries who have flooded the conflict zone.
This December flight was one of hundreds, including both Russian and Turkish military aircraft, that funneled fighters and firepower to an already war-torn Libya over the past year.
There was no apparent need for Russian reinforcements. The Dec. 7 flight came in the midst of a months-long cease-fire, as Libyan negotiators held talks in Tunisia in hopes of ending the civil war that has killed thousands of Libyans and displaced hundreds of thousands more.
"This is what is so terrifying for the Libyans," said a senior Western diplomat with access to U.S. intelligence on the conflict. At a time when there is no fighting, and new prospects for peace have taken hold, Russia, Turkey and other countries that have inserted themselves into Libya's struggle "are burrowing in."
Ten years ago, the Arab Spring sparked hopes of a new era of freedom and democratic reform among oppressed populations across North Africa and the Middle East. No country had more to gain than Libya, which had endured four decades of despotic rule by Moammar Gaddafi.
Now, even the bedrock idea of self-determination is endangered in Libya, with foreign powers - not just Libyans - seeking to control the country's fate.
The December flight was just one among more than 330 Russian aircraft that have entered Libya over the past 18 months, bringing fighters and firepower to a landscape that was already overrun with both, according to a still-secret U.N. report reviewed by The Washington Post.
Those Russian transports represent only a fraction of the lethal force brought in by or from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and other countries now propping up competing sides in Libya's civil war.
There are now at least 20,000 mercenaries in Libya, including fighters and military advisers from Russia, Syria, Chad, Turkey and Sudan, according to U.S. and U.N. officials. Shipments by air and sea and across the desert border with Egypt have introduced fighter jets, armed drones, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, millions of rounds of ammunition, and land mines that will pose dangers to civilians for decades. The parties involved ignored a recent deadline to remove foreign forces, an ominous sign for a U.N.-led attempt to broker a lasting political deal.
The influx of arms is all the more extraordinary because it has largely been at the invitation of Libya's clashing parties. Almost 10 years after the country's political idealists spurned offers of Western help to build a democracy, the country's warring sides have turned to the world's autocrats to help them hold power militarily.
The cost of doing so is only beginning to become clear. Russia and Turkey, the two dominant players in Libya, are now jockeying for shares of the country's oil and gas riches, long-term access to military bases and influence over the shape of any future government. If those ambitions go unmet, Russia and Turkey are in position to effectively split the country in two, turning the front lines of Libya's conflict into a permanent partition.
Even those determined to avoid this outcome acknowledge that Libya may now lack the power to avert it. Mohamed Dayri, the former foreign minister for Libya's eastern government, said in an interview that Libya needs more help from Europe and the United States to pressure Russia and Turkey to depart and get Libya's militias to disarm.
"Otherwise, the foreign mercenaries and foreign powers that now have the upper hand will continue in Libya and the current status quo will prevail," Dayri said. "The status quo with all its miseries."
U.S., Russian roles
The United States is not directly contributing arms to this powder keg, but bears significant responsibility.
U.S. airstrikes a decade ago as part of a broader NATO campaign proved crucial in toppling Gaddafi. But neither the United States nor its Western allies were willing or able to contain the chaos that was unleashed. In 2016, President Barack Obama described that failure as one of the biggest regrets of his presidency.
U.S. policy since then has bordered on incoherent. Under President Donald Trump, the State Department supported the interim, U.N.-endorsed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, even while the White House was quietly engaging with Khalifa Hifter, a Russian-backed militant who has mounted repeated offensives to seize control of the capital.
The United States has had no official diplomatic presence in Libya since 2014. Though American diplomats are actively encouraging reconciliation talks, the overriding U.S. focus has been preventing Libya from becoming a haven for al-Qaeda or Islamic State terrorist networks.
Russia, eager to demonstrate relevance in global affairs and upstage Western adversaries, has taken advantage of the West's aversion to deeper involvement as well as Hifter's hunger for power.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Moscow was now entitled to help determine the war's outcome.
"To settle the conflict, we need to respect the interests of all foreign players," Lavrov said in a statement that made no mention of Libyan leaders. "I think this is what Russia, Turkey and other foreign players have managed to achieve."