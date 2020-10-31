Man shouting 'Allahu akbar' kills 3 at French church

PARIS - Three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice on Thursday, an act President Emmanuel Macron referred to as "an Islamist terror attack" and which prompted the country to raise its security alert to the highest level.
The attack came amid tensions over cartoons denigrating the prophet Muhammad, and it echoes the beheading less than two weeks ago of a suburban Paris teacher who had shown the cartoons in a class about free expression.
The French government has defended the cartoons as representing the right of blasphemy against any religion. The bigger concern, the government says, is the need to "reform" the practice of Islam in France as a means of combating "Islamist separatism" and violence.
Many Muslims, in France and abroad, interpret the cartoons as a deeply offensive provocation. There have been calls for a boycott of French products across the Muslim world.
Speaking at the scene in Nice on Thursday afternoon, Macron condemned the attack and doubled down on his defense of freedom of expression, although he did not expressly mention the Muhammed cartoons.
"We will cede nothing," Macron said, announcing the deployment of between 3,000 to 7,000 members of France's anti-terror security force throughout the country, especially at churches, schools and other religious sites, through the All Saints holiday on Sunday.
Radical Islamist groups had threatened more attacks, and France had warned its citizens in certain Muslim countries to exert extra caution. Also on Thursday - the birthday of the prophet - a security guard outside the French consulate in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, was stabbed. He did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the French consulate said in a statement.
The attack in Nice occurred at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de L'Assomption, shortly before 9 a.m. Three people were confirmed dead, according to anti-terror prosecutor Jean-François Ricard: a 60-year-old woman, whose throat was slashed in the church; a man, 55, stabbed to death inside the church; and a woman, 44, who died in a restaurant across the street after fleeing the basilica.
Ricard identified the suspect as a 21-year-old Tunisian national who arrived Europe via the Italian island of Lampedusa last month. When police arrived at the church, the man approached them, shouting "Allahu Akbhar," or "God is greatest" in Arabic, Ricard said. He was shot by French police and taken to a hospital, where he underwent an operation and remained in critical condition, the prosecutor said.
A copy of the Koran was found in the suspects's possession, as well as a 30-centimeter knife apparently used in the attack, Ricard said, adding that two other knives were found in the church.