Mars lander records 3 quakes in a month on the Red Planet

WASHINGTON – Three large quakes have been measured by NASA's Mars InSight lander in the past month, including one that caused the Martian surface to shake for about an hour and a half.
The first two marsquakes on Aug. 25 had magnitudes of 4.2 and 4.1, the US space agency said Wednesday.
But the longest quake measured by InSight so far happened on Sept. 18 – the lander's 1,000th day on Mars – when a magnitude-4.2 temblor rattled the surface for about 90 minutes.
The stationary lander arrived on Mars in 2018 to study seismic waves to learn more about the interior, which helps scientists have a better understanding about how planets form.
NASA said the Sept. 18 quake is still being studied, but that much had already been learned about the August events.
For instance, the magnitude-4.2 quake on Aug. 25 occurred about 8,500 kilometers from InSight – the most distant temblor the lander has detected so far.
The two August quakes were also of two different types.
"The magnitude-4.2 quake was dominated by slow, low-frequency vibrations, while fast, high-frequency vibrations characterized the magnitude-4.1 quake," NASA said.