Mexican authorities seize illegal drugs from tunnel discovered in Nueva Tijuana home

DISCOVERY: Elements of the National Guard, Tijuana municipal police, and Mexico's Army guard a home on Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz street near José López street on Friday morning on May 7 in Tijuana's Otay subdivision, across the border from San Diego. Authorities say they discovered an incomplete tunnel entrance inside the property and were waiting for a federal search warrant to enter. Wendy Fry/The San Diego Union-Tribune