Mexican president resting after coronavirus diagnosis

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is resting and in isolation at the National Palace in Mexico City after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, his spokesman said in an interview.
AMLO, as López Obrador is known, had a slight fever Sunday, when he was diagnosed with the virus, but he took a mild medication akin to paracetamol that brought down his temperature, spokesman Jesus Ramirez told Bloomberg News on Wednesday. The president has been holding calls with cabinet members, he said.
"He's fine, calm, has mild symptoms, and is isolated and taking it easy in the Palace," the spokesman said.
The president's illness improved through Wednesday evening, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a news conference. His symptoms have remained minimal, with brief episodes of fever. When pressed, AMLO said he'd had a slight headache, Lopez-Gatell added. On Thursday morning, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said he's kept working, is making a recovery and will return to public life soon.
There is no public information available about whether the president is taking medication or what treatment he may be under, Ramirez said. The government's health officials had said they would not reveal any clinical detail about the 67-year-old leader, who has history of hypertension and suffered a heart attack in 2013, to protect his privacy.
Mexican officials have since offered vague statements about the health of the president, whose media absence is noticeable given his normally outsize presence in public life. AMLO normally holds a daily news conference that lasts as much as three hours, and he tweets many times a day. All of that has abruptly stopped, and his last appearance was in a photo after a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday morning.