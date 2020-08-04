MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities on Sunday arrested José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, one of the country's most wanted criminals, whose reign helped transform one of Mexico's most peaceful states into its deadliest.
Yépez Ortiz, known as "El Marro" – the Sledgehammer – was the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, a group based in the central state of Guanajuato that has specialized in oil theft, stealing billions of dollars from the country's pipelines and refineries in recent years. As the group rose to prominence, Yépez Ortiz found himself cornered - pursued by both the Mexican government, which arrested his mother and sister, and the rival Jalisco New Generation cartel, which killed hundreds of his foot soldiers.
Guanajuato state Gov. Diego Sinhué Rodríguez Vallejo said the operation that led to Yépez Ortiz's detention Sunday morning was conducted by both state and federal law enforcement, and that a kidnapped business woman also had been freed. Authorities released a photo of Yépez Ortiz wearing a Puma windbreaker and jeans, flanked by soldiers and police.Mexico's minister of security and public safety, Alfonso Durazo, said Yèpez Ortiz would be charged with oil theft and organized crime.
Under Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the government has struggled to articulate a coherent security strategy, even as the homicide rate has soared. López Obrador took office in 2018 after campaigning on a strategy he called abrazos, no balazos – "hugs, not bullets." He said he would discourage the young from pursuing criminal activity by investing in education, social programs and job development – suggesting that he would not wage war on the country's cartel leaders.
Last year, the Mexican army staged an operation in the city of Culiacán aimed at arresting Ovidio Guzmán, the son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, who is imprisoned in the United States. But soon after soldiers detained the younger Guzmán, cartel gunmen filled the streets of the city, and he was released to avoid more violence.
This year, a video circulated of López Obrador greeting the mother of El Chapo during a visit to Sinaloa. The president called her "an elderly woman that deserves my respect, regardless of who her son is."