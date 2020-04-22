Muslims face a Ramadan like never before

ALGIERS/CAIRO/JAKARTA — Days before the holy fasting month of Ramadan begins, the Islamic world is grappling with an untimely paradox of the new coronavirus pandemic: enforced separation at a time when socializing is almost sacred.
The holiest month in the Islamic calendar is one of family and togetherness – community, reflection, charity and prayer.
But with shuttered mosques, coronavirus curfews and bans on mass prayers from Senegal to Southeast Asia, some 1.8 billion Muslims are facing a Ramadan like never before.
Across the Muslim world the pandemic has generated new levels of anxiety before Ramadan begins on or around Thursday.
In Algiers, Yamine Hermache, 67, usually receives relatives and neighbors at her home for tea and cold drinks during the month that Muslims fast from dusk till dawn. But this year she fears it will be different.
"We may not visit them, and they will not come," she said, weeping. "The coronavirus has made everyone afraid, even of distinguished guests."
In a country where mosques have been closed, her husband Mohamed Djemoudi, 73, worries about something else.
"I cannot imagine Ramadan without Tarawih," he said, referring to additional prayers performed at mosques after iftar, the evening meal in which Muslims break their fast.
Saudi Arabia urged Muslims not to gather for prayers or socialize because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the Gulf region.
"We are all in one boat, if we commit together we'll safely reach the shore. We used to have a lot of social activities during Ramadan, this year it will be different and I urge everyone to commit to social distancing," Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said in a televised address on Monday.
In Jordan, the government, in coordination with neighboring Arab countries, is expected to announce a fatwa, or edict, outlining what Ramadan rituals will be permitted, but for millions of Muslims, it already feels so different.
From Africa to Asia, the coronavirus has cast a shadow of gloom and uncertainty.