Navalny remains jailed as supporters plan more protests

MOSCOW – A Moscow judge denied Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's appeal for release from detention Thursday, after the opposition leader slammed the court process and thanked protesters for showing that his supporters "cannot be intimidated."
Navalny spoke via a video link from a bare room with a single chair in his Moscow pretrial detention center. He was detained Jan. 17 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he recovered from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning.
Tens of thousands of protesters across more than 100 Russian cities and towns demonstrated in Navalny's support last Saturday, and more than 3,700 people were reported arrested. More protests have been called for Sunday.
Navalny said authorities may have the upper hand at the moment, "but it will not last forever."
"I want to express my full support to all those who come out in the streets because only they are the last obstacle to complete degradation of our country, the last obstacle for those in power to steal everything," Navalny said in his closing message at the hearing. "These people are in fact defenders of our country and patriots of our country.
"You won't be able to scare us," he added. "We are the majority. Tens of millions of people, whom this power has robbed, cannot be intimidated. More and more people now understand that the law is on our side, the truth is on our side, we are the majority, and we will not let a bunch of scoundrels impose their order on us."
The 44-year-old Navalny has said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a toxic attack on him during Navalny's trip to Siberia last summer. The Kremlin has denied that, rebuffing international calls to investigate the incident.