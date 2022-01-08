TOKYO - Police in Japan's Chiba prefecture have arrested a former employee of a security firm on suspicion of stealing about 100 million yen ($863,475 U.S. ) from ATMs in the prefecture.
Keita Kakugawa, 33, a former employee of the Chiba Branch of Sohgo Security Services Co., is suspected of stealing 95.98 million yen from ATMs at six locations on Oct. 28 when he was conducting maintenance work on the machines.
According to a statement issued by the Kashiwa Police Department, Kakugawa was conducting maintenance work alone on that day. The company discovered money was missing from the ATMs on Nov. 2.