TEL AVIV, Israel — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned Lebanon and the armed group Hezbollah that any attack on Israel would be met by a tough response, hours after Israel said it thwarted an infiltration attempt along its northern border.
Iran-backed Hezbollah is "playing with fire," Netanyahu said in a statement alongside Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
The Israeli military earlier said it opened fire on a squad of armed militants who crossed the border – also known as the Blue Line – into Israel from Lebanon.
Between three and five men armed with assault rifles were spotted crossing "by a few meters" into Israeli territory through thick vegetation, said the head of the Israel Defense Force's International Media Branch Jonathan Conricus.
"Shortly after they crossed the blue line, we engaged and were able to thwart the attack," the lieutenant colonel told reporters.
The Israeli army last week reinforced troops on its northern border as tensions rose with Hezbollah, which had accused Israel of killing one of its militants in an airstrike outside Damascus on July 20.
Conricus said there were no Israeli casualties. He said he did not know whether the armed militants, who were seen fleeing back into Lebanon, were injured. The IDF used machine-gun fire and tank shells against them, as well as artillery shells to create smoke screens, he said.
Smoke was seen billowing from the area and Israeli jets flying over the border area.
Hezbollah denied it was involved in clashes or an infiltration attempt at Israel's border.