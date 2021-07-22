New prime minister takes charge of Haiti

HENRY: Ariel Henry speaks during a ceremony as he takes office as prime minister of Haiti at the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday, July 20, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Henry takes power from former interim PM Claude Joseph, who took control of Haiti's government right after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7. The new government is intended to keep stability as the country undergoes a social and political crisis. Richard Pierrin/Getty Images/Tribune News Service