New Zealand prime minister cancels her wedding amid omicron outbreak

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand has canceled her wedding celebrations as the Pacific nation grapples with an emerging outbreak of the highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variant.
Ardern - who made global headlines in 2018 when she had a baby in office and then brought her 3-month-old daughter to the United Nations General Assembly - had planned to marry her longtime partner, Clarke Gayford, during the Southern Hemisphere's summer. The nuptials were reportedly set to include a performance by the New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde.
She announced the cancellation during a news conference on Sunday in which she unveiled new public health measures and restrictions on public gatherings to limit the virus's spread.
"My wedding won't be going ahead, but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic," the 41-year-old prime minister told reporters. "Such is life."
Ardern said on Sunday that a family of nine people who flew from the country's South Island to Auckland for a wedding this month had tested positive for the omicron variant. A fully vaccinated flight attendant picked it up on the same flight and worked on four additional flights while infectious, she said.
New Zealand has had only about 15,000 confirmed cases and 52 deaths since the pandemic began. Ardern predicted case numbers would rise to 1,000 a day in coming weeks - far higher than the nation has experienced at any point during the pandemic.