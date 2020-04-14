MANAGUA, Nicaragua — In the photo, a bunch of kids in swimsuits are sitting around a table at the beach. They're drinking Cokes, waving, grinning.
"We have a unique country ... and it's best to enjoy it with your family!" wrote Juan Carlos Ortega, the son of Nicaragua's president, in a tweet with the image of his children posted last weekend.
As much of Latin America shuts down in the face of coronavirus, Nicaragua is striking out as a radical outlier – urging citizens to go to the beach, enjoy holiday cruises, and turn out for Easter-season passion plays.
Rather than discouraging crowds, the Sandinista government is trying to manufacture them. It's promoting festivities such as an event to distribute a sugary fruit treat – "the biggest almibar handout in Nicaragua." Authorities haven't closed borders, businesses or stadiums.
But what perhaps most sets the Central American nation apart is its president. Daniel Ortega doesn't seem to be leading the charge against coronavirus. In fact, he hasn't appeared in public for a month. The government says he's still in control. But Nicaraguans are nervously wondering if the former Marxist guerrilla is ill, dead or simply avoiding human contact.
Increasingly alarmed
Health and human-rights bodies in the hemisphere, meanwhile, are becoming increasingly alarmed at the government's laissez-faire approach to the deadly virus.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has called on Nicaragua "to recognize the extreme gravity of the situation, and immediately adopt steps to address and contain the pandemic." Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan-American Health Organization, told reporters "we have concerns about the testing, contact tracing, about the reporting of cases" in Nicaragua, as well as "inadequate infection prevention and control."
Nicaragua's neighbors fear they could be hurt by spillover effects.
"We're worried about their approach, because the recommendations of the (World Health Organization) are for social distancing," said Costa Rica's president, Carlos Alvarado.
"Calling for marches and crowds of people goes against these recommendations," he told CNN en Español.
On Thursday, Michael G. Kozak, the acting assistant U.S. secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, tweeted that "Daniel Ortega is nowhere to be found" as his country faces COVID-19. "Our hearts go out to the people of #Nicaragua who need leadership and factual information on this deadly pandemic," he wrote. The U.S. government has sanctioned Ortega's family members and the police in retaliation for what it calls their corruption and brutality.
Ortega, 74, is one of Latin America's best-known politicians, the leader of the Sandinista revolution that toppled a right-wing dictator in 1979. He returned to the presidency in 2007 and has won reelection twice since then. His government has turned sharply authoritarian in recent years.
In Ortega's absence, Vice President Rosario Murillo – also his wife – has been giving daily phone interviews to official media. Nicaragua has reported only eight cases of covid-19 and one fatality. Officials say all the infections were acquired abroad.
"We don't have community transmission, thanks be to God infinitely," Murillo said on Thursday.