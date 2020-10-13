The police officers accused him of speeding, but Dare Olaitan felt that wasn't true. The 29-year-old filmmaker in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, says he requested proof.
"Then they slapped me, yanked away my phone and keys and said, 'We are going to an ATM," Olaitan said.
The men, who'd pulled him over in an unmarked van, identified themselves as part of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS, a Nigerian police unit that has been tasked over the last three decades with fighting violent crime, including banditry and kidnapping.
Similar tales blazed across social media in recent days as thousands of protesters filled the streets in several Nigerian cities, to urge the leaders of Africa's most populous nation to disband the squad. They said it routinely commits the kind of crimes it is supposed to thwart.
Under mounting pressure, the Nigerian Police Force announced Sunday that SARS had been dissolved in response to "the yearnings of the Nigerian people."
The officers will be redeployed, a spokesman said, and human rights groups will assist in building a replacement squad and guiding a probe into past abuses.
While celebration erupted on the Internet and in the streets, where people cheered and waved Nigerian flags, some expressed concern about men they viewed as dangerous staying on police payroll.
Activists have campaigned against SARS for years, and violent videos that surfaced online this week shone a fresh spotlight on what demonstrators condemned as police brutality. Nigerian celebrities took up the cause, helping the hashtag #EndSARS go viral.
The surprise dissolution came two days after Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari pledged change. "Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt," he tweeted.
The "vast majority" of Nigerian police officers are "patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians," he said, "and we will continue to support them to do their job."